Keep your pet safe in the cold

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The temperature will keep dropping outside. That means you need to pay extra attention to your pets.

If it’s cold outside, pets should not be out for an extended amount of time. Vermilion County Animal Control Officer Kathleen Orcutt said that time will depend on the size and breed of dog. Plus, what the weather is like.

They said animals can get frost bite, just like you and me.

“If you wouldn’t be comfortable laying out in the dog house in those temperatures, in the straw, your animal probably isn’t going to be either. Yes, they have hair, but they freeze just like people do,” Orcutt said.



If you have any questions, you can call your local animal shelter or veterinarian’s office for more, or if you are worried about an animal, call your local animal control or shelter.