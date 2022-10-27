CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request.

On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either bitten or chased by dogs in Mattoon in the last week.

“They just want to do their job…not be chased or bit at,” the shelter said. “They like their backsides, arms, legs and all other parts.”

The shelter added that any dog that bites someone is held by the shelter for 10 days at the owner’s expense.

Shelter staff said they and other delivery workers would appreciate this gesture by dog owners.