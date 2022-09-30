SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remember the last time you lace up a pair of skates, step onto the rink and start rolling? A Savoy roller skating center is inviting rollers of all ages to celebrate National Roller Skating Month this October.

Bob and Jeanne Housholder have owned Skatelandsavoy for 20 years and said they see generations of families come through the doors and roll around the skating floor. Under the current and nostalgic background music, people enjoy birthday parties, laser tag and arcade games. To help families maneuver through inflations, Housholder said Skateland hosts the Kids Skate Free program for kids 12 years old and under, which offers kids an affordable activity.

The Roller Skating Association (RSA) announced this year’s theme for National Roller Skating Month – “Roller Skating is Life.” The RSA encourages people to socialize and celebrate the mental and physical health benefits of roller skating at local skating centers.

“The RSA wants to help kids be physically and mentally fit 365 days a year,” officials said.

According to the RSA, here is a fun fact about roller skating: it is one of the few activities that provides a complete aerobic workout for over 640 body muscles, including the heart. Officials said not only a safe space to express yourself through movements but a local rink is also a great place to make new friends.

“Families, kids, and teens are encouraged to dedicate themselves to achieving an active lifestyle,” officials said.