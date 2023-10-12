CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Kaufman Lake in Champaign will be closed to all fishermen until Oct. 20.

The park district is filling the lake with trout so they can get used to the temperature of the water before the first day of trout season. It begins on Oct. 21 at 5 a.m. One man at the lake said he’ll miss his sport for the time being.

“That’s something I do every day, you know what I’m saying, it’s like basically a job for me,” Michael Nichols said. “To teach somebody, that’s all I want to do.”

Michael Nichols loves helping kids learn how to fish. He believes it keeps them out of trouble and gives them something fun to do.

Kaufman will be the only lake in Champaign County stocked with trout this season.