Kaufman Lake closed March 24-April 2 for restocking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Trout season is drawing near and the Champaign Park District is getting ready.

On Wednesday, park district officials said Kaufman Lake will be closed between March 24 and April 2 for restocking. Trout season will start at 5 a.m. on April 3.

Kaufman Lake is one of 57 locations around the state that will be open for spring trout season.

Those wishing to fish must have the proper license and Inland Trout Stamp, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Exceptions to that rule include those under the age of 16, blind or disabled or an Illinois resident on active duty leave from the Armed Forces.

For a list of places to get a fishing license and stamp, click here.