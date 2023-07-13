CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA 3 anchor Karina Rubio had her last day on The Morning Show on Thursday, but she is staying in Central Illinois.

Rubio is joining the weekday evening anchor team. Starting Monday, July 17, Rubio will anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with Jennifer Roscoe and the 10 p.m. newscast with Brandon Merano.

She joined the WCIA team in October 2019 as a weekend MMJ. She moved to morning reporter before becoming the morning anchor for two years.

Rubio said she is thrilled to continue her career in Central Illinois and deliver the nightly news.