CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — METCAD recently made a Facebook post, congratulating Karen Clevenger for being named the METCAD Telecommunicator of the Year 2022.

According to officials, Clevenger has served METCAD for 24 years in different positions. She started her METCAD career in 1998.

Several members of the TC staff nominated Clevenger for this award, stating that it was because of her contribution in the console room working as a call taker/dispatcher during the recent staffing shortage.

Officials stated, “The nominations specifically note her willingness to re-learn the job after almost 15 years of not performing those duties. She took the initiative to spend time on the console with a trainer to get her skill level back to where she could keep up with the workload. She continued to accept hours to prevent the TC staff from working overtime hours. In the last 12 months, she worked nearly 500 hours on the console.”

They also said Clevenger showed great professionalism while working and talking to callers.

“Karen has gone above the requirements of her position and is a wonderful example of an excellent METCAD employee,” officials added.