Kanye West submits signatures for Illinois ballot

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West will be on the Oklahoma presidential election ballot, as Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says a West representative filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to go on the state’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Kanye West is one step closer to making it on the ballot in Illinois come November.

West met the deadline to submit signatures in his home state. He benefited from relaxed rules because of COVID-19. Normally, a candidate would need to submit 25,000 signatures to begin the process to get on the ballot, but after a lawsuit from the Libertarian Party earlier this summer, that number was dropped to only 2,500 signatures.

The signatures also could be turned in electronically, but the scans from the Illinois State Board of Elections show that the signatures were handwritten.

Objectors have until next Monday to comb through the over 400 pages of signatures and find any illegitimate submissions.