KANSAS, Ill. (WCIA) Operation Secret Santa happened on Friday for the Kansas School District.

The Kansas FFA Chapter performed the event.

They are able to give every student from pre-school to 6th grade a present that is on their Christmas list.

They even get Santa Claus to come and hand out gifts.

The FFA chapter is able to do the event thanks to the generous community.

They plan to hold it every year so all students are able to get a gift.