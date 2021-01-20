Kankakee Metropolitan Enforcement Group K9 to receive protective vest donation

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A K9 with the Kankakee Metropolitan Enforcement Group will get a bullet and stab protective vest.

In a news release, officials with the group said K9 Knight will get the vest from a non-profit called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The group, established in 2009, provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs involved in law enforcement and other agencies.

“We have to keep on helping these beautiful dogs,” said founder and president, Sandy Marcal.

K9 Knight’s vest is expected to be delivered within 8-10 weeks. it will be embroidered with the phrase “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Since the beginning, Vested Interest has provided more than 4,156 vests to K9s across the United States. Officials said they are able to do that through both private and corporate donations.

“Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.”

Marcal said departments in need can apply to receive a vest through their equipment grant. They need to meet certain criteria and submit necessary paperwork. Departments can find more information on applying to receive a vest through the organization’s website.