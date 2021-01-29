Kane Brown to perform on Illinois Grandstand stage

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Kane Brown will be hitting the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage at the Illinois State Fair.

In a news release, officials said Brown will perform on August 13. “With the chart-topping Billboard 200 release Experiment in November 2018, Brown became the only male country artist in more than 24 years to have his sophomore album debut at the top of this chart,” said officials. “The Platinum-certified album has yielded consecutive No. 1 singles: the 2X Platinum ‘Homesick’ and Platinum-certified tracks ‘Good As You’ and ‘Lose It.'”

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. for Brown’s show. You can buy tickets for both his show and previously announced performances on Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices for Brown with Restless Road are as follows:

Tier 3 – $48

Tier 2 – $43

Tier 1 – $38

SRO – $58

Blue Ribbon Zone – $83

“Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.”

