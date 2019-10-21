Kam’s officially closed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s officially the end of an era in Campustown. Kam’s closed its doors for the last time and took down their sign. Their last day was Sunday.

It opened in 1975 on East Daniel Street. A multi-use development will go int its place after the bar is torn down. Some are sad to see it go.

“We made memories here at Kam’s,” said Erich Fisher, University of Illinois senior. “It has a nostalgia behind it we you could say you went to the University of Illinois at the same time, we went to one of the most historic bars around.”

There is good news for fans of the bar. A new Kam’s is being built at First and Green Street in Champaign. The owners hope to open it by New Year’s Day 2020.