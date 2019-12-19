Kams demo moved to Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academics first.

That was University of Illinois Transportation Demand Management Coordinator Stacey DeLorenzo’s position when contractors began razing the former Kams location last Thursday.

That day was Reading Day, when students prepare for finals week, DeLorenzo said. She said she told contractors on the project that the UI’s policy, generally, is that noisy construction can’t occur during finals week.

After talks — and delays — contractors will resume the tear-down on Saturday, per a release from the City of Champaign.

Construction company J.H. Findorff, who is working on the demolition, will close Daniel Street between Sixth and Wright Streets on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. per the release.

Map courtesy of City of Champaign

Traffic won’t be allowed in the blocked-off area during that closure.

Kams closed the doors on that location in October after occupying the space since 1975.

A new Kams will open near First and Green Street next year.