K-9 program shuttered at Sullivan Police Department

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Sullivan are calling off their K-9 program.

A Facebook post written by Chief Andrew Pistorius says “there are too many reason to list.”

“The main reason is because of the current laws and attacks in law enforcement,” the chief says. “We do greatly appreciate all the support from the citizens of Sullivan, Moultrie County and many other people that donated and supports the Sullivan PD and our community.”

Pistorius adds that the donated funds will either be returned or be donated to another worthwhile cause. The chief is asking people to contact the department for suggestions.

“The Sullivan PD is committed to serve and protect this community and will continue to do so to keep our community safe. This is only done through your support, in which we thank you all.”

WCIA reported in February this year that SPD’s first K-9 unit, Renzo, died in his first week on the job. The department said at that time that Renzo died from previously undiagnosed pre-existing conditions.