JWA hosts second annual Golf Ball Fundraiser

Decatur, Ill (WCIA) — Junior Welfare Association (JWA) is hosting its second Golf Ball Drop fundraiser. Tickets are required for the event. Each ticket correlates with a golf ball that will be dropped into a hole on the golf course via helicopter.

The golf ball first to land within the hole will win the $5,000 grand prize. There is also a $500 prize for the golf ball furthest from the hole, along with five random $100 ball draws.

The event will also host a silent auction, wine pull, 50/50, and appetizers. Guests are asked to wear country club attire and note the bar is cash only.
Tickets are available for $25 individually or 5 for $100.

Golf Ball Drop
Saturday, September 21 4 – 6 p.m.
Decatur County Club
135 North Country Club Road

