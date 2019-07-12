Juvenile shot while walking home

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in which a juvenile was wounded.

Officers responded to the 1900-block of Peach Street, about 10:50 pm, Thursday. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot.

Police were notified about 90 minutes later, a gunshot victim was at the hospital. The victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound consistent with being shot while walking home in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828-1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Jared Bierbaum

(309) 434 – 2807

#201090977