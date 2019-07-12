Juvenile shot while walking home

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in which a juvenile was wounded.
Officers responded to the 1900-block of Peach Street, about 10:50 pm, Thursday. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot.
Police were notified about 90 minutes later, a gunshot victim was at the hospital. The victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound consistent with being shot while walking home in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.
McLean County Crime Stoppers
(309) 828-1111
Bloomington Police Department
(309) 820 – 8888
Detective Jared Bierbaum
(309) 434 – 2807
#201090977