SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a student was arrested after a gun fell from his backpack at Southeast High School Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police were dispatched at around 10:05 a.m. in response to a report of a student who had brought a gun to school. They said the gun fell from the backpack of a student in the hallway. The weapon was quickly recovered and secured by the Springfield Police Department School Safety Officer and the student was taken into custody.

Southeast High School was placed on hard lockdown during the incident and was thoroughly searched by District 186 security, police officers and K-9. Students were searched with handheld metal detectors prior to being released to lunch. No additional weapons were located.

The juvenile was transported to the Springfield Police Department and was interviewed by detectives.

At this time, there is no evidence the juvenile had a plan to use the gun at school, police stated.

Officers said they arrested the juvenile student with preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm – no FOID.

The student was transported to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.