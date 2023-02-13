MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a fire at the Amtrak train station around 8 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews were dispatched to the train station for an automatic fire alarm and soon found that the alarm was coming from the basement of the building.

Crews smelled smoke and soon found a smoldering fire in a trash can of the men’s restroom in the basement. Hilligoss said firefighters extinguished the fire and removed the trash can from the building. They then used exhaust fans to remove the smoke from the building.

The Mattoon Police were contacted and began an investigation. The fire department said they were later notified by police that they made contact with a male juvenile who admitted to starting the fire. Mattoon Police will release the charges being filed at a later time.

Crews removed the smoke from the building and cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m.

No one was hurt in the incident.