‘Just. Don’t. Do it.’ Macon County Highway Department asks community to not steal stop signs

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Macon County Highway Department are asking their community to not steal stop signs.

“45 bucks…That’s what a brand new Stop sign costs. And apparently that is what some folks think the cost of a life is worth,” said officials on the department’s Facebook page. They went on to say they are again seeing issues with stop signs being stolen in and around Macon.

They went through the process of what happens when they get a report regarding a stolen stop sign. “A sign gets stolen, and as soon as it is made known to us that it is gone, we prioritize getting out to the site and getting it replaced,” officials said. “But in that interim period when we don’t know–there is an intersection that is just waiting for a deadly accident.”

Highway Department officials are asking community members to just go out and buy a sign if they want one. “Google it- don’t risk someone’s life on your thrift and jollies. Just. Don’t. Do it…,” they said.

They are also asking those who have information regarding where the signs end up to call the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.