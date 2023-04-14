DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — “We got gunfire all the time. That’s nothing new,” Shelley Ramsey said. Bullets were flying yet again just feet from her Decatur home. She was heartbroken to learn that gunfire killed one man and hurt someone else.

This is Decatur’s seventh homicide of the year.

It happened Thursday night on South 16th Street and East Moore Street.

The Macon County coroner said Trevonse Reed, 28, died at the hospital. Police said the woman who was shot is in stable condition at the hospital.

Ramsey said she’s upset. Not only for Reed but also for the family members he leaves behind.

“It just breaks my heart,” she said.

Ramsey was driving home when she saw police lights on her block.

“There had to be 40-50 cars out here. Seeing it all lit up. There was smoke in the air,” Ramsey described.

Then, she learned what happened.

Police said they responded to a house where two people were shot, and that gunfire killed a 28-year-old and hurt a 26-year-old. Ramsey talked to a friend of theirs.

“She just, you know the tears when you’re crying so hard you got snot coming. Just crying,” Ramsey said.

She’s not a stranger to shootings. She has bullet holes in her window from other crimes.

“It’s just gotten to the point, the gunfire that I hear, half the time I don’t even look out,” she added.

She just wants it to stop. She’s worried for the families that have lost the people they love the most.

“I am a mother. These are babies that are dying out here,” Ramsey added. “It’s so real out here. Little babies out here pedaling bicycles…two years old. Playing!”

Ramsey said most importantly, she feels for the moms who are losing their kids, the ones who are our future.

“That could be your child laying in that road,” she said. “If you see something, know something, speak up!”

Even through dangerous times, Ramsey’s standing tall and not letting it change how she feels about the place she calls home.

“I am Decatur, Illinois. I live here. I care,” she said.

No arrests have been made. Police said they’ve interviewed many people and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information or video, contact the department at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Looking at Decatur crime data, take a look at the number of homicides over the years.

The numbers go through ebbs and flows. Focusing on the last couple of years, Decatur Police said there were 8 in 2021 and 16 in 2022. There have been 7 through the first three and a half months of 2023.