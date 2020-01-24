Jury to hear part of accused murderer’s interrogation tape

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury will hear portions of a police interrogation tape with Holly Cassano’s accused murderer Michael Henslick.

Police said he raped and murdered Cassano, his former classmate and neighbor. There is no decision on just how much of Henslick’s interrogation will be played.

Henslick’s defense team wanted the video severely redacted saying he did not voluntarily give statements during the interrogation. They are working on an agreement with the state’s attorney about how much the jury will hear. Henslick’s trial date is set for February 10.