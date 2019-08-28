Jury sentences man to 20 years in prison for home invasion

Breaking News
Former school superintendent resigns from teaching job
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Man gets 20 years in prison for 2017 home invasion.

A jury returned a guilty verdict against 19 year old Jahziel Shumpert.

During the four day trial prosecutors presented evidence that Shumpert held two people at gunpoint. He then battered both victims and stole their property including their vehicles.

Shumpert was a juvenile at the time of the crime but was tried as an adult.

Judge Mark Goodwin sentenced him to 20 years in prison with three years of mandatory supervised release.

