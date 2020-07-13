Jury selection begins for man charged in toddler’s death

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Jury selection has started for a man that was charged with involvement in a toddler’s death.

Anthony Myers was charged with murder and endangering the life of 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Barnes was found dead in a Decatur home in February 2019. The Macon County coroner said she died from cold exposure, environmental neglect, dehydration, and malnourishment.

The child’s mother, Twanka Davis, plead guilty to her murder. She received a 20-year sentence.