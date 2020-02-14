Jury sees Henslick confession video

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Jurors in Holly Cassano’s murder trial saw videos of the suspect confessing to the crime.

In an interrogation video with Champaign County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Michael Henslick said he stabbed Cassano. He is accused of killing her in her Mahomet home in 2009.

If he is found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

In the interrogation video heard by jurors Thursday, Henslick can be heard telling investigators he had sex with Cassano’s dead body. That part– the investigators believed. What they didn’t believe was when Henslick said he and Cassano had consenual sex before he killed her.

Investigators don't buy his claim that he and Cassano had consensual sex before the murder. "That makes no sense, Michael," they say, trying to press him for answers. Henslick says "I'm sorry" numerous times over the course of the interview, while he is chain smoking @WCIA3 — Aaron Eades (@WCIA3Eades) February 13, 2020

Despite their pressure, he stuck to that story–even after admitting he went to the kitchen, picked out a steak knife, then went to Cassano’s bedroom and stabbed her dozens of times.

Thursday, a State Police Forensic Scientist also testified. She tested evidence from the case and she told the jury Henslick’s DNA was found on samples of blood and semen taken Cassano’s body and items in her home.”I was able to obtain a DNA profile at 23 locations for laboratory exhibit 9E,” said Dana Pitchford. “Michael Henslick cannot be excluded, or is included as a contributor to this human male DNA profile…This profile is estimated in that one in 150 octillion unrelated individuals selected at random would be included as a contributor.” Those numbers mean that out of a hypothetical pool of 150 octillion people—that’s 150 with 27 zeroes after it—only one of them would have Michael Henslick’s DNA. There are fewer than eight billion people on Earth right now, a considerably smaller number.

That did not stop Henslick’s defense team from trying to challenge that. They questioned why the scientist did not check the evidence for Henslick’s brother’s DNA, saying it could have changed that probability ratio. However, the scientist said it would not be much different.

Closing arguments will happen Friday morning.