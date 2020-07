DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury found Anthony Myers guilty of killing 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes.

The toddler was found last year in their home, wrapped in a urine-soaked blanket and with a body temperature so cold it did not register on a thermometer.

Myers was the live-in boyfriend of Barnes’ mother, Twanka Davis. She pleaded guilty to Barnes’ murder last year. She is serving a 20-year sentence.

Myers is expected to be sentenced in September.