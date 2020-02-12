Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder after home invasion

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gbQpx-1531143938-113582-blog-8avWe-1530225201-112836-blog-Police Lights Generic_1554082203173.JPG.jpg

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Trial wrapping up Tuesday for a Mattoon man who police said broke into a Sullivan couple’s home in 2019.

A jury found 33-year-old Alvan Booths guilty on two counts of attempted murder and one count of home invasion. In a release from Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver, evidence showed Booths unlawfully entered the home of Otha Phillips and Holley Simmons. She said Booths shot Phillips in the neck with a gun and tried to shoot Simmons as well, but the gun jammed. Booths then ran away from the house.

Booths is expected to be sentenced on April 7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.