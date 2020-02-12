Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder after home invasion

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Trial wrapping up Tuesday for a Mattoon man who police said broke into a Sullivan couple’s home in 2019.

A jury found 33-year-old Alvan Booths guilty on two counts of attempted murder and one count of home invasion. In a release from Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver, evidence showed Booths unlawfully entered the home of Otha Phillips and Holley Simmons. She said Booths shot Phillips in the neck with a gun and tried to shoot Simmons as well, but the gun jammed. Booths then ran away from the house.

Booths is expected to be sentenced on April 7.