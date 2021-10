DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury found 31-year-old Jason White of Decatur guilty of first-degree murder in relation to the death of Zachary Hubbartt of Windsor.

According to police officers, Hubbartt was found shot to death in a house in August 2017.

Soon after the murder, police said they arrested three people, including White.

Police arrested White and another man, Ryan Waters on murder charges. The third person, Autumn Billings, was arrested for obstruction of justice for misleading information.