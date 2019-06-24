Jury deliberates

Closing arguments are done and the jury is deliberating in Brendt Christensen’s murder trial. He’s accused of killing visiting UI scholar Yingying Zhang in 2017.

Prosecuting attorney Eugene Miller says they had no idea the defense would admit Christensen killed Zhang in their opening statement. He says there was still a need to hold a trial because the admission did not satisfy the requirement the government had to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

During Miller’s closing, the carpet and duffel bag were in front of the jury.

Miller says Christensen, “spent months preparing to abduct someone. Someone that turned out to be Yingying Zhang.”

The prosecution argues Christensen was in the midst of a downward spiral, but it was due to his own actions. Prosecutors argue he was “afraid to give up his lifestyle” and get a job.

The jury is reminded of the defendant’s phone and how his browsing history related to the murder. It also contained bondage photos.

Miller says Christensen wants to be remembered and, “Unfortunately, serial killers are remembered. Serial killers are infamous.”

Miller says Christensen didn’t want to get drunk the morning of the crime. After all, he had a kidnapping and murder to execute.

He continues, alcohol didn’t put those thoughts in Christensen’s head and his crime was entirely premeditated.

Assistant federal defense attorney Elisabeth Pollock makes her closing argument.

She references the defense’s opening statement they would not make excuses for Christensen’s killing of Zhang and they would not contest the facts.

However, she tells jurors, “There are certain things that you don’t know, that you can’t know, that the government wants you to assume.”

She then goes on to say all the jury needs to convict her client is the evidence they’ve seen.

She also says the case went to trial because the government wants to kill Christensen. The prosecution objects. Pollock wraps up her closing asking the jury to keep an open mind and heart.

The judge swears in court security officers for roles as middle-men between the jury and judge if necessary. The jury is recessed for lunch. The judge will alert the media a half-hour before the verdict is announced.