EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Beecher City man was found guilty Wednesday for concealing the death of a woman in April.

Aaron Kaiser will be sentenced in October. He and Christopher Glass were arrested in late April after the body of Kimberly Mattingly was found on Kaiser’s property. She had been missing for nearly a month.

Glass has been charged with both murder and concealing a homicidal death. He is expected to go to trial on September 28.