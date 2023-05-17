URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A jury on Tuesday found an Urbana man guilty of attempting to murder a senior couple last fall – an incident police later called a “case of mistaken identity.” 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend now faces 61 years to life behind bars for shooting a man and woman in their 70s.

The other two are 25-year-old Shamario Brown and 42-year-old Juvon Mays. Champaign Police connected all three to the September 8 shooting of a senior couple in their driveway, and they were all later charged. Kenichi Townsend is the first to receive a conviction, and his trial brought new details to the surface in a case that has puzzled that neighborhood since the day it happened.

“This was a very important case for a wide variety of reasons,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said.

Two innocent victims shot by strangers in the middle of the day. A married couple was pulling into their driveway in Champaign when two men opened fire, mistakenly recognizing the victims’ car as one that belonged to their intended target.

“It involved an ongoing feud and retribution for testimony in a previous case,” Rietz said.

Prosecutors argued Townsend and Brown meant to shoot a man named Oshea Cotton – who testified against Brown in his trial for a murder from seven years ago.

“The feud then focused on Oshea Cotton,” Rietz said.

Rietz says back in 2016, Cotton was riding with several people – including Brown – when Brown leaned out of the car window and started firing. She says he intended to shoot a man he was feuding with, but instead, hit an innocent woman named Ericka Bailey-Cox.

“And she just happened to be in the very wrong place at the very wrong time and ended up being struck by a bullet,” Rietz said.

A jury found Brown not guilty in Cox’s murder, and Rietz says he’s been in and out of prison since. It was after one recent release Rietz says Brown connected with Townsend and Mays. The group went looking for Cotton’s car, instead finding an identical one.

“Unfortunately, the people in that vehicle were our very innocent victims,” Rietz said.

She says investigators found multiple shell casings from two different guns at the scene in September – and popcorn bags that had fallen out of the getaway car.

“Police were able to take those popcorn bags, do forensic testing on them, obtain fingerprints from the popcorn bags,” Rietz said.

The prints were linked to Townsend and Brown, who police say ran from a traffic stop with Mays four days later, causing a foot chase and a lockdown at Urbana middle and high schools. By October, all three had been arrested.

Rietz says Townsend declined a plea deal to testify against Brown in this trial and is awaiting sentencing. Due to the upcoming trial of Brown – the second suspected shooter- the female victim declined to comment Wednesday.

Brown is due back in court for his case on June 6. Rietz says he’s currently locked up in LaSalle County on different charges – unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing. She also says he’s appeared in the criminal justice system for serious offenses since 2015 when he was a teenager.

On Wednesday, the day after Townsend was convicted, Oshea Cotton was arrested in Champaign following a shooting incident that led to a high-speed chase.