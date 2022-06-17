DECATUR, ILL. (WCIA) — This Sunday marks the second year that Juneteenth became an official state and federal holiday. Families in Decatur can gather to celebrate the end of slavery.

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will host Juneteenth Multicultural Celebration on June 19 from noon to 7 p.m. Vinnies BBQ will cater a community picnic, where the first 200 attendees can eat free.

The amphitheater will set up booths for local vendors and invite musical performers to battle on stage for cash prizes. A youth poem-writing contest will highlight the event as young people share what Juneteenth means to them. Inquiries about entry into the three activities should be sent to 2022juneteenthinfo@gmail.com.

“Juneteenth is a time for celebration and jubilee,” Decatur Park Board Stacey Young said. “It symbolizes pride, unity, and freedom. It is our hope the community will come out, learn more about this special day, and join in the festivities that are happening not only at the Devon but around the area.”