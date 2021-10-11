‘Jumping worms’ spread in Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “Jumping worms” have been expanding their territories in different places in Illinois, threatening to absorb nutrients that plants need in order to grow.

According to Richard Hentschel, Horticulture Educator at the University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign, the “jumping worms” were first identified in the U.S. in 2015. Researchers at U of I started tracking the route of these worms in 2017. Until now, it has been found and located in 37 counties in Illinois. 16 other counties are suspected to have the trace of them. The invasion of these worms are spreading quickly, which often causes by gardening activities and sharing plants.

The “jumping worms” are very aggressive. They live in the top few inches of soil, leaves or mulch and eat all the nutrients there. They eat those nutrients so quickly that plants do not have a chance to absorb any. These worms are considered a threat to agriculture, gardens and forests. Because of their active feeding, they turn soil into something that looks like coffee grounds.

Richard said since the discovery of these worms is very recent, it is difficult to provide many ways to stop the spread completely. A few things that people can do is to spot them early and separate the plants and the soil that have signs of these worms.

There are two ways to spot “jumping worms.” “When you disturb them, they wiggle around very much more actively, compared to our native worms,” said Richard. Another way to differ native worms from “jumping worms” is the fact that native worms have a lighter, vanilla-colored circle only on their body but “jumping worms” have that circle all the way around.

This map shows the most recent locations where the worms have been identified: