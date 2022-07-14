MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Judge Thomas Little retired after 23 years of service as a judge in Macon County.

Little resided mostly over drug court cases, family court cases, and other civil matters. Prior to his service as judge, he practiced in the civil court world in general practice as an attorney. He graduated from Emery University in 1982 and was sworn in as a Macon County Judge on April Fools Day in 1999, which he said he will never forget–definitely a memorable day.

He found the most rewarding part of the job was helping children. “Those are courts where you have a chance to help kids and families. And drug court helping people with addiction problems and that is very rewarding–to see folks succeed and do well after years of addiction problems.”

He shared a few success stories, “One of the cases from drug court years ago, had a person brought in and was not overly optimistic. The person had always been in trouble–but not violent felonies.” He added, “Well, incredibly, within a year in drug court he was employed, he had a house, he was on his feet. There are lots of stories like that; come to me after years and years of addiction, mend relationships, go to work, start to pay taxes.”

Another person was able to get sober and have money in his savings account for the first time in his 60-year life. “Some things most of take for granted, it’s just a thing of life, most people in drug court system have never experienced that.”

Little said the best reward was seeing mended relationships. “One of the most rewarding things they mend family relationships. ‘For the first time in my life I can see my grandkids.’ ‘When I was in the throes of addiction, my daughter or son wouldn’t let me see the grandkids, but now that I am sober and I have not relapsed they actually trust me to be around the grandkids.'”

Little views addiction as a disease and says that factors into recovery, and is a daily challenge. “Nobody wakes up in the morning and says ‘I want to be an addict.’ I believe people have to be accountable for their decisions, but it is a disease and we have to take that into account.”

As for retirement Little said, “New life Adventures! My wife and I will travel a little bit. I have four grandchildren. I’m going to devote lots of time to them. I was impacted by my grandparents, and I want to try to do the same types of things with my kids, my grandkids, and beyond that. I’m just gonna let the dust settle and see what the next adventure.”

He has been blessed with the opportunity to serve. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity that is hard to even describe.”