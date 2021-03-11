Judge sentences man to 10 years in prison on guns charges

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County state’s attorney said a man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on gun charges.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Anthony Powell was arrested after officers said they found him with a gun last March.

They were called to the Fair Oaks housing complex in the early hours of March 28. When they got there, they tried to talk to Powell but he ran away. During the chase, police said Powell threw a gun and his sweatshirt. He was able to escape police, but testing on the gun and the sweatshirt led to him being identified and later arrested.

Officers learned that when he committed the offense, he was on parole from the IDOC. He had served an 8-year sentence for aggravated battery.

Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey sentenced Powell not only to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, but also two years of parole following that sentence.