Judge returns not guilty verdict regarding woman accused of sexually assaulting teenager

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon woman accused of engaging in sexual acts with a teenager was found not guilty on criminal sexual assault charges.

Authorities said Hilary Rawlings had sex or committed lewd sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy several times in January 2019.

After a 2-day trial this week, Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn returned the not guilty verdict. Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said the judge found the circumstances surrounding the situation did not match the crimes with which Rawlings was charged.

There were several accusations in the charges against Rawlings. They included her engaging in sexual acts with a boy who could not consent and over whom she had a position of authority.

The judge found evidence that showed the boy did understand what was going on and that Rawlings did not supervise him.