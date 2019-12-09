Judge grants extra month to find missing UI professor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal judge has granted the three alleged victims of former UI professor Gary Xu extra time to locate the man and serve him with a court summons.

Judge Eric Long extended the deadline to January 8 to find and serve Xu; after a federal lawsuit was filed against him on September 10, no on has been able to locate him.

Xu is the former head of the UI’s East Asian Languages and Culture department; the suit against him alleges that he used that position to take advantage of numerous young, Chinese students who depended on him for work or for visa purposes.

Two of the alleged victims in the lawsuit said Xu sexually abused and exploited them, as well as forced them to work without pay. The other victim, a professor at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, says Xu cyberbullied him when he tried to document Xu’s alleged exploits online.

Since that suit was filed, lawyers for the victims say that multiple interviews with “witnesses familiar with” Xu and multiple private investigation firms have failed to produce Xu’s current location — meaning he hasn’t been served a court summons.

