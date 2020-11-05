Judge dismisses lawsuits against governor regarding COVID-19 orders

FILE – In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker said during a stop in Rock Island, Ill., Monday, July 27, 2020, that “things are not moving in the right direction” in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, where officials reported a sixth day in a row of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. Earlier in Quincy, the Democrat said he didn’t expect life in Illinois to return to normal until sometime next year. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge dismissed a group of lawsuits against the governor regarding COVID-19. The lawsuits were from six counties across the state.

The plaintiffs are claiming Governor Pritzker overstepped his authority under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency when he issued disaster declarations during the pandemic.

According to court documents, “The county plaintiffs plead just three factual allegations in support of their theory: the total number of people who have been tested for, contracted, and died from COVID-19 in each of their counties.” The judge said the allegations are insufficient in regards to establishing the COVID-19 pandemic is not a public health emergency in their counties. “The Court cautions counsel to fully set forth facts to support the conclusions.”

The plaintiffs have through November 25 to file amended complaints.