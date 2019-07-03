Judge denies request to delay sentencing

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Judge James Shadid denied a defense request to delay the start of Brendt Christensen’s sentencing which is scheduled to begin on Monday.
The judge ordered prosecutors to turn over any “victim impact video clips” they plan to use in the sentencing. They must also provide all transcripts by 5 p.m. today.
Here is the text of the motion from court:
Motion to Strike Victim Impact Evidence Due to Late Disclosure. The United States is directed to disclose to the defense the specific victim impact video clips it intends to introduce at the penalty phase of trial along with any existing translated transcripts of those clips, as well as any existing translated transcripts of the uncut videos previously provided to the defense, by 5pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Defendants Motion to continue the penalty phase of this trial is DENIED. Penalty phase remains scheduled for 7/8/2019 at 1:00 pm. Court reserves on ruling on the defense position that the number, or length, of videos may be cumulative. Entered by Judge James E. Shadid on 7/3/2019.