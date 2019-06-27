Judge denies OSF’s motion to delay

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare’s motion for a restraining order to delay property tax payment on its Heart of Mary Medical Center was denied by a judge Thursday morning.

OSF was granted tax exempt status from the Department of Revenue in April but still received a $1.5 million tax bill from the Champaign County Treasurer’s Office earlier this month.

The nonprofit disputed the issue but the decision was upheld by the county. In response, OSF sued Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing.

While OSF will have to pay the bill July 1, it can still have its tax exempt status upheld in the case and be refunded. The sides reconvene August 27 to proceed with the lawsuit.