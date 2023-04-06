SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A judge denied bond reduction Wednesday for an EMS worker charged with first degree murder.

Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. after placing him face down on a stretcher with restraints.

Finley’s lawyer asked Judge Robin Schmidt to lower her bond to $600,000, saying that amount would be enough to secure Finley’s appearance at future proceedings.

“It just defies logic in my mind to believe that bond in the amount of $600,000 would not insure Ms. Finley’s appearance at all hearings and trials in this matter,” W. Scott Hanken, Finley’s lawyer, said.

Hanken argued for reducing bond because he filed a motion to strike testimony made by Earl Moore Jr.’s family’s lawyer, Jennifer Hightower. He said only family could submit testimony on the impact of alleged criminal conduct and victim impact statement can only be used in sentencing hearings, but the judge ruled that Hightower’s testimony was in line with the Illinois Victim’s Bill of Rights.

“It states specifically… the victim’s attorney shall file into a parent’s limited to assertions of the victims,” Schmitt said. “The victim’s retaining attorney may assert the victims’ rights.”

Hanken also argued his client should be released because of an unspecified medical condition. The judge believed Finley currently could be safely housed at Sangamon County Jail right now but would be willing to reconsider if Finley’s condition worsens.

This isn’t the first time Hanken has attempted to get Finley’s bond reduced. In February, he filed a motion to lower the amount to $100,000, which was also denied.

Finley and Cadigan both have bonds set at $1 million dollars each.

The two are set to appear again in court next month.