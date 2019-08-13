Judge approves settlement against NCAA

NATIONAL (WCIA) — A federal judge has approved an amended settlement in a class-action concussion lawsuit against the NCAA which will establish a 50-year medical-monitoring program for college athletes.

The settlement was announced Monday by Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. The case originated with a 2011 claim against the NCAA by former Eastern Illinois football player Adrian Arrington. The case was later consolidated with other claims.

Initially, a settlement was reached in 2016. It created $70 million fund for monitoring of current and former college athletes for brain trauma. Arrington opposed the agreement because it did not pay damages.

According to Hagens Berman, the settlement approved by U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee changes the NCAA’s approach to concussion treatment and establishes a $5 million fund for concussion research.