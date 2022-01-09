Judge announces candidacy for judicial office

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Judge Rodney Forbes declared his candidacy over the weekend for Resident Macon County Judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Forbes currently serves as an associate judge for the Sixth Circuit in Macon County, a position he was appointed to in 2017. He is looking to succeed Circuit Judge Thomas Little as Resident Judge, after Little announced that he would not be running for retention in 2022.

Forbes was born in Decatur and received his law and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Illinois. He practiced law with various firms before taking a fulltime position with the Macon County Public Defender’s Office in 2008. Forbes worked as an assistant public defender for four years before being appointed to the Office of Macon County Chief Public Defender in 2012.

Forbes plans to continue working as an Associate Judge throughout his campaign.