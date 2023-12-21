DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Earlier this week, Toys for Tots of Danville was in need of more donations to reach their goal. On Thursday, they were able to hit their mark thanks to community generosity.

Families who signed up were able to pick out toys for their kids. The organization was even able to accept walk-ins for families who might’ve missed the deadline. This year, Danville Toys for Tots were able to make Christmas special for more than 1,000 families.

“When my CASA worker called me and told me about it, I was like, oh, thank God,” attendee Stephanie Gan said. “Like, it’s just a relief. You feel that relief.”

Organizers said they even had some leftover toys, which will be saved for next year’s drive.