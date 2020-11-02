Joint police statement: civil unrest unlikely on election day

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says they have received no intelligence at all indicating there will be riots on election day.

However, he adds law enforcement organizations are still preparing for the unknown.

The sheriff, along with State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and the chiefs of the Champaign, Urbana, and U. of I. police departments, said in a joint statement Monday they have been coordinating their efforts for several weeks.

“We work together to anticipate any issue that may arise and to establish response protocols,” the statement read. “These proactive measures were undertaken to ensure we are properly staffed and prepared to adequately provide any public safety services that may be required.”

They say that expect the election in Champaign-Urbana will proceed without disruption — but “it is our job to prepare for any scenario.

“We will maintain our heightened sense of readiness and alert for any threats presented.”

The national rhetoric does not define our local community, and it is our hope that our community members will not infringe on their neighbors’ rights during the election and in the days to follow. Our community has a history of coming together in times of uncertainty, and we are confident that will be the case once again. Remember, respect is possible even in disagreement. Joint statement from UIPD, CPD, UPD, CCSO, and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.

In a video interview, Sheriff Heuerman said his office will have extra deputies on staff tomorrow to make sure everything goes fine.

“We’re not going to be at the polls,” he said. “We’re not going to be doing anything like that. But just in case people need us, we’re going to be out there.”

“I want Champaign County to realize that just because we’re not expecting something to happen doesn’t mean it will catch us off guard if it does,” Heuerman said.

He said Champaign-Urbana did unfortunately see one riot this summer, but it also saw lots of protests.

“One that the sheriff’s office was directly involved with was on June 1 at the courthouse, which included about 1,500 people,” he said. “In my personal opinion, it went off flawlessly.

“We allowed protesters the right to assemble, the right to do what they needed to do. They were all lawful, they didn’t get out of control. We were prepared just in case, lets say a rival group would come in and try to be confrontational with that group.”

Heuerman said his office will work with protester organizers to ensure they feel like their voice is being heard and that they’re also respecting people’s right to safety and security.

“Most of the time, that’s what we see. We don’t see the riots, we see the peaceful protests of people trying to make a statement.”