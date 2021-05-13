Join us for Operation Honor Guard to help area veterans

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Our Operation Honor Guard drive runs from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Every day a group of veteran volunteers stands guard and performs military rites at a veteran’s funeral. This group of volunteers is known as the Honor Guard. They serve in all weather conditions, any time of day, and without compensation.

The Posts that support these Honor Guards have a number of costs associated with their service including the cost of flags, uniforms, transportation, guns and ammunition. Donations will be given to participating American Legion and VFW Posts.

Help us to fund honor guards throughout Central Illinois! You can drop off donations at the following locations:

WCIA Back parking lot 509 S. Neil St. Champaign

Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs Shop 3550 N. Vermilion St. Danville

Sunset Funeral Home’s Westville Chapel 414 S. State St. Westville

Sunset Funeral Home’s Mahomet Chapel 1102 Churchill Rd. Mahomet

KC Summers Toyota/Hyundai 117 S. 19th St. Mattoon

SavMor Pharmacy 104 E. Southline Rd. Tuscola

Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home North Chapel 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, IL



If you cannot make it out to one of those locations, you can also donate online.