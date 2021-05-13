Join us for Operation Honor Guard to help area veterans

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Our Operation Honor Guard drive runs from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Every day a group of veteran volunteers stands guard and performs military rites at a veteran’s funeral. This group of volunteers is known as the Honor Guard. They serve in all weather conditions, any time of day, and without compensation.
The Posts that support these Honor Guards have a number of costs associated with their service including the cost of flags, uniforms, transportation, guns and ammunition. Donations will be given to participating American Legion and VFW Posts.
Help us to fund honor guards throughout Central Illinois! You can drop off donations at the following locations:
- WCIA Back parking lot
- 509 S. Neil St.
- Champaign
- Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs Shop
- 3550 N. Vermilion St.
- Danville
- Sunset Funeral Home’s Westville Chapel
- 414 S. State St.
- Westville
- Sunset Funeral Home’s Mahomet Chapel
- 1102 Churchill Rd.
- Mahomet
- KC Summers Toyota/Hyundai
- 117 S. 19th St.
- Mattoon
- SavMor Pharmacy
- 104 E. Southline Rd.
- Tuscola
- Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home North Chapel
- 4020 N. Water St.
- Decatur, IL
If you cannot make it out to one of those locations, you can also donate online.