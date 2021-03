An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available in Champaign County.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will have a vaccine clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Appointments are required.

The clinic will be held at Douglass Community Center Gym on East Grove Street in Champaign. It will be for those who qualify under 1A or 1b.

You can make your appointment by calling (217) 531-4538.