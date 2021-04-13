Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients react to the vaccine distribution pause

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“We’re just hitting the pause button to make sure that we are doing what we want to do. And that’s really protect people from getting COVID with the vaccine,” Brian Laird, OSF Pharmacy Operations Manager, said.

Hospitals in Central Illinois are temporarily stopping distribution of one Covid-19 vaccine. The CDC is recommending the Johnson and Johnson vaccine rollout be stopped for now, after some people got rare blood clots. It has some who received that vaccine concerned, but not everyone.

On WCIA’s Facebook page, people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were asked if they felt concerned by this or not. Over two hundred and fifty commented, and most said they were not concerned.

“It just depends on how people’s bodies react to different things I guess,” Jenni Strebling, received Johnson and Johnson vaccine, said.

The CDC and FDA are recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They’re investigating after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 received a blood clot. One woman died. Their symptoms all developed six to 13 days after getting the shot.

“The number of blood clots that we found with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that have been correlated or reported, really are one in a million right now,” Laird said.

Officials say there have only been six cases reported out of more than 6.8 million doses delivered, but that still is enough to cause some concern for people who have received the one-dose shot.

“I like my odds, but it only takes one and I don’t want to be that one,” Scott Harding, received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, said.

Scott Harding has high blood pressure and is asthmatic. He says its a bit concerning to hear about the vaccine being pulled. Moving forward he just wants to be on the safe side.

“I’ve set up an appointment with my doctor just to kind of jumpstart some routine chest x-rays,” Harding said.

Meanwhile, ,Jenni Strebing says she isn’t too worried, and says she doesn’t see a difference between the vaccines. When it comes down to it, she’d rather deal with vaccine side effects, than the virus itself.

“I would rather get the shot with everything that’s been going on. I’d rather take that extra precaution,” Strebing said.

Both Strebing and Harding had side effects for about two days. Both say getting a vaccine is worth it and are hopeful for the future.

“When you have an emergency authorized vaccine versus a normal recourse, how vaccines normally are approved, it can get murky,” Harding said.

Health officials are pausing the distribution out of an abundance of caution. The CDC is meeting tomorrow to discuss this.

Illinois was given more than 760,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

More than 290,000 had been administered. Only 4% of the vaccines administered in the state have been Johnson and Johnson.