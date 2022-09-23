A man looks at the closed sign in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials report that unemployment rates continue to decrease throughout the State, most notably in 14 metropolitan areas.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security reported that in August, jobs are up and unemployment is down.

“Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low unemployment claims data continue to signal a strong labor market throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Whether you’re returning to the workforce or looking to switch career fields, the State of Illinois offers a suite of workforce development and job and training resources to those looking for it.”

Unemployment rates fell slightly over 1% in the central Illinois area. This area consists of Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Decatur, Peoria, and Springfield. Statewide it is reported a 1.3% decrease in unemployment.

In Decatur, it is reported that the unemployment rate was 6.5% for August, so a decrease of 1.2% from 2021. There were 3,103 unemployed people in the labor force in Decatur in August 2022.

Last month, 300 or more jobs were added for manufacturing, education, and health services in Decatur. 600 non-farm jobs were added to Decatur in August. Construction and mining, leisure, and hospitality saw an increase of 200 jobs.

Payroll remains unchanged for retail, professional, and business services, information, wholesale trade, financial activities, transportation, warehousing, utilities, and other services in Decatur. For August, payroll declined for Government positions.

In Springfield, it is reported that the unemployment rate was 4.3% for August, so a 1.1% decrease from August 2021. It is estimated around 4,678 unemployed people will be in the workforce in Springfield by August 2022.

Non-farm jobs increased by 3,600 in Springfield. Payrolls increased for: education and health services with an additional 1,800 or more jobs; leisure and hospitality with 300 or more jobs; retail with 300 or more jobs; Government with 200 or more jobs; professional and business services with 200 or more jobs; manufacturing 200 or more jobs, mining and construction added 200 or more, and trade added 100 or more positions.

There are no payroll changes to report for Springfield’s other services or transportation, warehousing, or utilities.

Employment decreased for financial activities by 200 or more jobs and information by 100 or more jobs in Springfield.