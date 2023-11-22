SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security released data for Oct. 23 that indicates an increase in nonfarm jobs in several metropolitan areas since last year.
They found that nonfarm jobs went up in 11 metropolitan areas and decreased in three since Oct. 2022. The data also says the unemployment rate increased in 13 metropolitan areas and went down in one.
Among the metro areas with the biggest increases in total nonfarm jobs over 2023 were the Danville Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which added 800 jobs, and the Springfield MSA, which added 1,800. In the Decatur MSA, total nonfarm jobs decreased by 400 since 2022.
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – October 2023
|Metropolitan Area
|October 2023*
|October 2022*
|Over-the-Year Change
|Bloomington MSA
|99,000
|98,600
|400
|Carbondale-Marion MSA
|59,300
|58,900
|400
|Champaign-Urbana MSA
|124,200
|122,900
|1,300
|Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|3,841,000
|3,814,800
|26,200
|Danville MSA
|27,800
|27,000
|800
|Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|186,800
|186,100
|700
|Decatur MSA
|48,700
|49,100
|-400
|Elgin Metro Division
|270,500
|264,600
|5,900
|Kankakee MSA
|43,300
|43,800
|-500
|Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|423,000
|421,900
|1,100
|Peoria MSA
|173,300
|172,100
|1,200
|Rockford MSA
|147,500
|148,700
|-1,200
|Springfield MSA
|111,200
|109,400
|1,800
|Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|242,500
|240,500
|2,000
|Illinois Statewide
|6,205,900
|6,141,700
|64,200
|*Preliminary / **Revised
Industries with the most growth included government, education, health services, and leisure and hospitality.
This was the case for the Champaign-Urbana MSA. On the flip side, since last year the area saw a decrease in jobs for professional/business services (-800), retail trade (-400), manufacturing (-200), information (-100), and transportation, warehousing and utilities (-100).
The Danville MSA also experienced a decrease in professional/business (-100), though it was the only job sector that had declined since October 2022. Services in leisure and hospitality increased by 500, government by 300, and financial activities by 100.
The Decatur MSA was among the areas with the largest unemployment rate increases, alongside the Rockford MSA and Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA. The Decatur MSA now has a 6.1% unemployment rate, a 1.5% increase from last year.
Below is a list of unemployment rates that includes local counties and other areas.
Unemployment Rates (%) for Local Counties and Areas, Not Seasonally Adjusted
|Labor Market Area
|Oct. 2023
|Oct. 2022
|Over-the-Year Change
|Cities
|Champaign
|4.4%
|3.5%
|0.9
|Urbana
|4.6%
|3.9%
|0.7
|Danville
|7.1%
|5.5%
|1.6
|Counties
|Champaign County
|4.2%
|3.5%
|0.7
|Clark County
|4.3%
|3.5%
|0.8
|Coles County
|4.3%
|3.8%
|0.5
|Cook County
|4.7%
|4.8%
|-0.1
|De Witt County
|4.3%
|3.5%
|0.8
|Douglas County
|3.4%
|2.9%
|0.5
|Edgar County
|3.7%
|3.2%
|0.5
|Ford County
|4.1%
|3.3%
|0.8
|Iroquois County
|4.5%
|3.7%
|0.8
|McLean County
|4.0%
|3.3%
|0.7
|Macon County
|6.1%
|4.9%
|1.2
|Moultrie County
|3.5%
|2.9%
|0.6
|Piatt County
|3.8%
|3.0%
|0.8
|Sangamon County
|4.2%
|3.7%
|0.5
|Shelby County
|4.4%
|3.5%
|0.9
|Vermilion County
|5.7%
|4.6%
|1.1
|Other Areas
|Local Workforce Innovation Area (LWIA) 17
|4.2%
|3.4%
|0.8
|LWIA 18
|5.7%
|4.6%
|1.1
|East Central Economic Development Region
|4.4%
|3.6%
|0.8
More job data breaking down by DMA can be found on the IDES website.
Deputy Governor Andy Manar said he feels optimistic about the Oct. 2023 results.
“With consistent gains in payroll jobs, jobseekers and employers continue to find new opportunities to land their next jobs and fill open positions,” he said. “Further investments in workforce development throughout the state, coupled with the employment resources provided by IDES and its partners, continue to provide a strong foundation for the Illinois labor market.”