SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security released data for Oct. 23 that indicates an increase in nonfarm jobs in several metropolitan areas since last year.

They found that nonfarm jobs went up in 11 metropolitan areas and decreased in three since Oct. 2022. The data also says the unemployment rate increased in 13 metropolitan areas and went down in one.

Among the metro areas with the biggest increases in total nonfarm jobs over 2023 were the Danville Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which added 800 jobs, and the Springfield MSA, which added 1,800. In the Decatur MSA, total nonfarm jobs decreased by 400 since 2022.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – October 2023

Metropolitan Area October 2023* October 2022* Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 99,000 98,600 400 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,300 58,900 400 Champaign-Urbana MSA 124,200 122,900 1,300 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,841,000 3,814,800 26,200 Danville MSA 27,800 27,000 800 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,800 186,100 700 Decatur MSA 48,700 49,100 -400 Elgin Metro Division 270,500 264,600 5,900 Kankakee MSA 43,300 43,800 -500 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 423,000 421,900 1,100 Peoria MSA 173,300 172,100 1,200 Rockford MSA 147,500 148,700 -1,200 Springfield MSA 111,200 109,400 1,800 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 242,500 240,500 2,000 Illinois Statewide 6,205,900 6,141,700 64,200 *Preliminary / **Revised Illinois Department of Employment Security

Industries with the most growth included government, education, health services, and leisure and hospitality.

This was the case for the Champaign-Urbana MSA. On the flip side, since last year the area saw a decrease in jobs for professional/business services (-800), retail trade (-400), manufacturing (-200), information (-100), and transportation, warehousing and utilities (-100).

The Danville MSA also experienced a decrease in professional/business (-100), though it was the only job sector that had declined since October 2022. Services in leisure and hospitality increased by 500, government by 300, and financial activities by 100.

The Decatur MSA was among the areas with the largest unemployment rate increases, alongside the Rockford MSA and Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA. The Decatur MSA now has a 6.1% unemployment rate, a 1.5% increase from last year.

Below is a list of unemployment rates that includes local counties and other areas.

Unemployment Rates (%) for Local Counties and Areas, Not Seasonally Adjusted

Labor Market Area Oct. 2023 Oct. 2022 Over-the-Year Change Cities Champaign 4.4% 3.5% 0.9 Urbana 4.6% 3.9% 0.7 Danville 7.1% 5.5% 1.6 Counties Champaign County 4.2% 3.5% 0.7 Clark County 4.3% 3.5% 0.8 Coles County 4.3% 3.8% 0.5 Cook County 4.7% 4.8% -0.1 De Witt County 4.3% 3.5% 0.8 Douglas County 3.4% 2.9% 0.5 Edgar County 3.7% 3.2% 0.5 Ford County 4.1% 3.3% 0.8 Iroquois County 4.5% 3.7% 0.8 McLean County 4.0% 3.3% 0.7 Macon County 6.1% 4.9% 1.2 Moultrie County 3.5% 2.9% 0.6 Piatt County 3.8% 3.0% 0.8 Sangamon County 4.2% 3.7% 0.5 Shelby County 4.4% 3.5% 0.9 Vermilion County 5.7% 4.6% 1.1 Other Areas Local Workforce Innovation Area (LWIA) 17 4.2% 3.4% 0.8 LWIA 18 5.7% 4.6% 1.1 East Central Economic Development Region 4.4% 3.6% 0.8 Illinois Department of Employment Security

More job data breaking down by DMA can be found on the IDES website.

Deputy Governor Andy Manar said he feels optimistic about the Oct. 2023 results.

“With consistent gains in payroll jobs, jobseekers and employers continue to find new opportunities to land their next jobs and fill open positions,” he said. “Further investments in workforce development throughout the state, coupled with the employment resources provided by IDES and its partners, continue to provide a strong foundation for the Illinois labor market.”