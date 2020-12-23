Jobs down, unemployment up across all IL metro areas

A man looks at the closed sign in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. With half-a-million people bounced out of jobs in the past month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois’ unemployment safety net has been stretched to the limit. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of non-farm jobs decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas.

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-9.6%, -16,300), Elgin (-9.3%, -24,500), and Rockford (-8.1%, -12,200). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down 7.1% (-274,100). Three metro areas recorded a new record low number of nonfarm jobs for November (dating back to 1990) and one tied a record low.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2020 with November 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.5 percent in November 2020. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in November 2020.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area November 2020* November 2019** Over-the-Year Bloomington 4.6% 3.2% 1.4 Carbondale-Marion 5.1% 3.5% 1.6 Champaign-Urbana 4.5% 3.2% 1.3 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 7.3% 3.0% 4.3 Danville 6.1% 4.7% 1.4 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.8% 4.0% 0.8 Decatur 7.7% 4.8% 2.9 Elgin 6.0% 3.7% 2.3 Kankakee 6.0% 4.8% 1.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.5% 3.5% 2.0 Peoria 6.2% 4.2% 2.0 Rockford 7.1% 5.3% 1.8 Springfield 5.8% 3.5% 2.3 St. Louis (IL-Section) 5.0% 3.5% 1.5 Illinois Statewide 6.5% 3.4% 3.1 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2020

Metropolitan Area November November Over-the-Year 2020* 2019** Change Bloomington MSA 88,300 94,200 -5,900 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,300 59,200 -1,900 Champaign-Urbana MSA 114,800 119,600 -4,800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,561,100 3,835,200 -274,100 Danville MSA 26,600 27,600 -1,000 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 177,300 188,000 -10,700 Decatur MSA 46,800 50,500 -3,700 Elgin Metro Division 238,700 263,200 -24,500 Kankakee MSA 44,500 46,800 -2,300 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 392,500 420,500 -28,000 Peoria MSA 153,800 170,100 -16,300 Rockford MSA 137,700 149,900 -12,200 Springfield MSA 104,100 110,000 -5,900 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,500 244,200 -9,700 Illinois Statewide 5,752,300 6,169,300 -417,000 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Nov 2020 Nov 2019 Over the Year Change Champaign-Urbana MSA Champaign County 4.6 % 3.1 % 1.5 Ford County 4.3 % 3.8 % 0.5 Piatt County 3.8 % 2.9 % 0.9 Danville MSA Vermilion 6.1 % 4.7 % 1.4 Cities Champaign City 4.8 % 3.1 % 1.7 Urbana City 4.6 % 3.4 % 1.2 Danville City 7.9 % 5.2 % 2.7 Counties Clark County 4.4 % 3.9 % 0.5 Coles County 5.0 % 3.4 % 1.6 Cook County 7.9 % 3.1 % 4.8 De Witt County 4.8 % 3.5 % 1.3 Douglas County 3.7 % 3.0 % 0.7 Edgar County 4.0 % 3.8 % 0.2 Iroquois County 4.0 % 3.8 % 0.2 McLean County 4.6 % 3.2 % 1.4 Macon County 7.7 % 4.8 % 2.9 Moultrie County 3.5 % 2.9 % 0.6 Sangamon County 5.9 % 3.5 % 2.4 Shelby County 3.9 % 3.5 % 0.4 Other Areas LWIA 17 4.4 % 3.2 % 1.2 LWIA 18 6.1 % 4.7 % 1.4 East Central EDR 4.7 % 3.5 % 1.2

East Central Illinois Highlights

Champaign-Urbana MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent in November 2020 from 3.2 percent in November 2019. The last time the November rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 4.5 percent.

Nonfarm employment decreased by -4,800 compared to last November.

Government (-1,500), Leisure-Hospitality (-1,200), Retail Trade (-1,000), Professional-Business Services (-600), and Manufacturing (-500) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. The Other Services (+200) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+200) sectors reported payroll gains.

Danville MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.1 percent in November 2020 from 4.7 percent in November 2019. The last time the November rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 6.6 percent.

Nonfarm employment decreased by -1,000 compared to last November.

The Manufacturing (-300), Educational-Health Services (-200), Leisure-Hospitality (-200), and Government (-200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. The Retail Trade (+100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+100) sectors reported payroll gains.