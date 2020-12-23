Jobs down, unemployment up across all IL metro areas

A man looks at the closed sign in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. With half-a-million people bounced out of jobs in the past month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois’ unemployment safety net has been stretched to the limit. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of non-farm jobs decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas.

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas.  Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-9.6%, -16,300), Elgin (-9.3%, -24,500), and Rockford (-8.1%, -12,200). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down 7.1% (-274,100). Three metro areas recorded a new record low number of nonfarm jobs for November (dating back to 1990) and one tied a record low.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2020 with November 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.5 percent in November 2020.  Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in November 2020.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan AreaNovember 2020*November 2019**Over-the-Year
Bloomington4.6%3.2%1.4
Carbondale-Marion5.1%3.5%1.6
Champaign-Urbana4.5%3.2%1.3
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights7.3%3.0%4.3
Danville6.1%4.7%1.4
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL4.8%4.0%0.8
Decatur7.7%4.8%2.9
Elgin6.0%3.7%2.3
Kankakee6.0%4.8%1.2
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI5.5%3.5%2.0
Peoria6.2%4.2%2.0
Rockford7.1%5.3%1.8
Springfield5.8%3.5%2.3
St. Louis (IL-Section)5.0%3.5%1.5
Illinois Statewide6.5%3.4%3.1
* Preliminary  I ** Revised   

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2020

Metropolitan AreaNovemberNovemberOver-the-Year
 2020*2019**Change
Bloomington MSA88,30094,200-5,900
Carbondale-Marion MSA57,30059,200-1,900
Champaign-Urbana MSA114,800119,600-4,800
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division3,561,1003,835,200-274,100
Danville MSA26,60027,600-1,000
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA177,300188,000-10,700
Decatur MSA46,80050,500-3,700
Elgin Metro Division238,700263,200-24,500
Kankakee MSA44,50046,800-2,300
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division392,500420,500-28,000
Peoria MSA153,800170,100-16,300
Rockford MSA137,700149,900-12,200
Springfield MSA104,100110,000-5,900
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA234,500244,200-9,700
Illinois Statewide5,752,3006,169,300-417,000
*Preliminary | **Revised   

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market AreaNov 2020Nov 2019Over the Year Change 
 
Champaign-Urbana MSA   
Champaign County4.6 %3.1 %1.5 
Ford County4.3 %3.8 %0.5 
Piatt County3.8 %2.9 %0.9 
Danville MSA    
Vermilion6.1 %4.7 %1.4 
Cities    
Champaign City4.8 %3.1 %1.7 
Urbana City4.6 %3.4 %1.2 
Danville City7.9 %5.2 %2.7 
Counties    
Clark County4.4 %3.9 %0.5 
Coles County5.0 %3.4 %1.6 
Cook County7.9 %3.1 %4.8 
De Witt County4.8 %3.5 %1.3 
Douglas County3.7 %3.0 %0.7 
Edgar County4.0 %3.8 %0.2 
Iroquois County4.0 %3.8 %0.2 
McLean County4.6 %3.2 %1.4 
Macon County7.7 %4.8 %2.9 
Moultrie County3.5 %2.9 %0.6 
Sangamon County5.9 %3.5 %2.4 
Shelby County3.9 %3.5 %0.4 
Other Areas    
LWIA 174.4 %3.2 %1.2 
LWIA 186.1 %4.7 %1.4 
East Central EDR4.7 %3.5 %1.2 

East Central Illinois Highlights

Champaign-Urbana MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent in November 2020 from 3.2 percent in November 2019. The last time the November rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 4.5 percent. 

Nonfarm employment decreased by -4,800 compared to last November. 

Government (-1,500), Leisure-Hospitality (-1,200), Retail Trade (-1,000), Professional-Business Services (-600), and Manufacturing (-500) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. The Other Services (+200) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+200) sectors reported payroll gains.

Danville MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.1 percent in November 2020 from 4.7 percent in November 2019. The last time the November rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 6.6 percent. 

Nonfarm employment decreased by -1,000 compared to last November. 

The Manufacturing (-300), Educational-Health Services (-200), Leisure-Hospitality (-200), and Government (-200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. The Retail Trade (+100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+100) sectors reported payroll gains.

