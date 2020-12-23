Jobs down, unemployment up across all IL metro areas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of non-farm jobs decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas.
The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-9.6%, -16,300), Elgin (-9.3%, -24,500), and Rockford (-8.1%, -12,200). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down 7.1% (-274,100). Three metro areas recorded a new record low number of nonfarm jobs for November (dating back to 1990) and one tied a record low.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2020 with November 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.5 percent in November 2020. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in November 2020.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|Metropolitan Area
|November 2020*
|November 2019**
|Over-the-Year
|Bloomington
|4.6%
|3.2%
|1.4
|Carbondale-Marion
|5.1%
|3.5%
|1.6
|Champaign-Urbana
|4.5%
|3.2%
|1.3
|Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|7.3%
|3.0%
|4.3
|Danville
|6.1%
|4.7%
|1.4
|Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|4.8%
|4.0%
|0.8
|Decatur
|7.7%
|4.8%
|2.9
|Elgin
|6.0%
|3.7%
|2.3
|Kankakee
|6.0%
|4.8%
|1.2
|Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|5.5%
|3.5%
|2.0
|Peoria
|6.2%
|4.2%
|2.0
|Rockford
|7.1%
|5.3%
|1.8
|Springfield
|5.8%
|3.5%
|2.3
|St. Louis (IL-Section)
|5.0%
|3.5%
|1.5
|Illinois Statewide
|6.5%
|3.4%
|3.1
|* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2020
|Metropolitan Area
|November
|November
|Over-the-Year
|2020*
|2019**
|Change
|Bloomington MSA
|88,300
|94,200
|-5,900
|Carbondale-Marion MSA
|57,300
|59,200
|-1,900
|Champaign-Urbana MSA
|114,800
|119,600
|-4,800
|Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|3,561,100
|3,835,200
|-274,100
|Danville MSA
|26,600
|27,600
|-1,000
|Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|177,300
|188,000
|-10,700
|Decatur MSA
|46,800
|50,500
|-3,700
|Elgin Metro Division
|238,700
|263,200
|-24,500
|Kankakee MSA
|44,500
|46,800
|-2,300
|Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|392,500
|420,500
|-28,000
|Peoria MSA
|153,800
|170,100
|-16,300
|Rockford MSA
|137,700
|149,900
|-12,200
|Springfield MSA
|104,100
|110,000
|-5,900
|Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|234,500
|244,200
|-9,700
|Illinois Statewide
|5,752,300
|6,169,300
|-417,000
|*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|Labor Market Area
|Nov 2020
|Nov 2019
|Over the Year Change
|Champaign-Urbana MSA
|Champaign County
|4.6 %
|3.1 %
|1.5
|Ford County
|4.3 %
|3.8 %
|0.5
|Piatt County
|3.8 %
|2.9 %
|0.9
|Danville MSA
|Vermilion
|6.1 %
|4.7 %
|1.4
|Cities
|Champaign City
|4.8 %
|3.1 %
|1.7
|Urbana City
|4.6 %
|3.4 %
|1.2
|Danville City
|7.9 %
|5.2 %
|2.7
|Counties
|Clark County
|4.4 %
|3.9 %
|0.5
|Coles County
|5.0 %
|3.4 %
|1.6
|Cook County
|7.9 %
|3.1 %
|4.8
|De Witt County
|4.8 %
|3.5 %
|1.3
|Douglas County
|3.7 %
|3.0 %
|0.7
|Edgar County
|4.0 %
|3.8 %
|0.2
|Iroquois County
|4.0 %
|3.8 %
|0.2
|McLean County
|4.6 %
|3.2 %
|1.4
|Macon County
|7.7 %
|4.8 %
|2.9
|Moultrie County
|3.5 %
|2.9 %
|0.6
|Sangamon County
|5.9 %
|3.5 %
|2.4
|Shelby County
|3.9 %
|3.5 %
|0.4
|Other Areas
|LWIA 17
|4.4 %
|3.2 %
|1.2
|LWIA 18
|6.1 %
|4.7 %
|1.4
|East Central EDR
|4.7 %
|3.5 %
|1.2
East Central Illinois Highlights
Champaign-Urbana MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent in November 2020 from 3.2 percent in November 2019. The last time the November rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 4.5 percent.
Nonfarm employment decreased by -4,800 compared to last November.
Government (-1,500), Leisure-Hospitality (-1,200), Retail Trade (-1,000), Professional-Business Services (-600), and Manufacturing (-500) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. The Other Services (+200) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+200) sectors reported payroll gains.
Danville MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.1 percent in November 2020 from 4.7 percent in November 2019. The last time the November rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 6.6 percent.
Nonfarm employment decreased by -1,000 compared to last November.
The Manufacturing (-300), Educational-Health Services (-200), Leisure-Hospitality (-200), and Government (-200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. The Retail Trade (+100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+100) sectors reported payroll gains.